Fact check: Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff is not the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff is the Chief Executive Officer for Dominion Voting Systems. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here , here and here .

One post here reads: “Everyone make this screen shot go viral. Maybe we can rescue California. Developing: Pelosi’s Chief of Staff is also Chief Executive of Dominion Ballot Counting Systems.”

The photograph used in the posts was posted on Pelosi’s Flickr account here . It was taken on May 7, 2013.

The description of the photograph reads: “Congresswoman Pelosi joins UC San Francisco Chancellor Susan Desmond-Hellmann and Senator Dianne Feinstein discussing the federal investments in basic science research and the university’s new precision medicine initiative.”

Dominion Voting Systems explains on its website here that its CEO is John Poulos, who is also one of the company’s founders.

Photographs of Poulos can be seen here and here . He does not resemble the two women seen in the photograph with Pelosi.

Terri McCullough was named Pelosi’s Chief of Staff in March 2019 here . Photographs of McCullough can be seen here and here .

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, confirmed in an email to Reuters that the claim is false.

VERDICT

False. Speaker Pelosi’s Chief of Staff is not also the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.