Fact check: Photo does not show Speaker Pelosi breaking coronavirus rules

Thousands of social media users have been sharing a photo that purports to show House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, at a party allegedly during a time when social gatherings were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the photo was taken in January 2020, before the U.S. first reported infections of the virus and months before restrictions were put in place to limit its spread.

The post (here) shows a picture of Pelosi at a gathering surrounded by at least eight people, who are not socially distancing or wearing masks. The captions says, “Ladies and Gentlemen here’s your speaker of the house enjoying a party after she tells you you can’t have social gatherings.”

As of Dec. 16, 2020, the daily death toll from COVID-19 in the United States had surpassed 3,000 people, and the total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States had reached over 304,000 (here) . Local restrictions are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus: public gatherings are limited in size (to ten people in Washington D.C.) or banned in some areas (including Pelosi’s home state California) and people have been advised to observe social distancing and wear masks (coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo , here , here) .

The photo of Pelosi was taken on Jan. 8, 2020 by the Food Editor of the Washingtonian magazine at the opening of the restaurant Maialino Mare in Navy Yard, Washington D.C. (www.maialinomare.com/) , as seen on Twitter here here and here .

The first case of COVID-19 recorded in the United States was on Jan. 21 2020 (here) , and the District of Columbia limited public gatherings to less than 50 people on March 16, 2020 (here) while Washington D.C. issued its first stay-at-home order on March 30 (coronavirus.dc.gov/stayhome) . All of these restrictions were put in place months after this photo was taken.

VERDICT

False. The photo showing Pelosi at the opening of a restaurant surrounded by people was taken in January 2020, before the first reported cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and before restrictions were put in place to restrict the disease’s spread.

