False claim: Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is on the Kennedy Center board

Social media users are circulating posts that claim House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter sits on the Kennedy Center board ( here and here ). The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a cultural center located in Washington, D.C. that received funding from the coronavirus stimulus bill.

The claim comes amid controversy surrounding the $2.2 trillion stimulus package, which included $25 million for the federally-owned performing arts center. Right-wing commentators framed the Kennedy Center funding as an unnecessary partisan move ( here ).

The posts imply that the Kennedy Center received federal relief funding due to Pelosi’s personal connection.

The claim is inaccurate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has four daughters (Nancy Corinne Prowda, Alexandra Pelosi, Christine Pelosi, and Jacqueline Pelosi) and a son (Paul Pelosi).( here ).

None of the four daughters appear listed on the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustee appointed members, advisors, honorary or emeritus members that are publicly published here .

Nancy Pelosi does appear as an ex officio member, alongside prominent Republican politician Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ( here ). Other ex officio members include Trump administration officials, such as Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Education Betsy Devos. Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are among the Kennedy Center’s Honorary Chairs.

According to its “Our Story” page, the Kennedy Center was founded in 1958 as the National Cultural Center by President Dwight D. Eisenhower ( here ). After President Kennedy’s assassination, “by an Act of Congress signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on January 23, 1964, the nation’s National Cultural Center was designated as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy.”

VERDICT

False: None of Nancy Pelosi’s daughters sit on the Kennedy Center board

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .