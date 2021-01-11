Fact check: Letter from Nancy Pelosi to Portland Mayor is fabricated

Social media users have been sharing an image online showing a letter allegedly sent by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, asking him to use the “proven Democratic Play book” in response to the protests in his city. This letter has been fabricated.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

Some users believe the letter to be authentic, making comments on it that include: “She is NOT fit to serve!”, “She’s pure evil”, “She needs to be in jail” and “Why are we not fighting. Praying that justice will prevail”.

The letter urges Wheeler to “stick to the proven Democratic Play book” and lists five actions for Wheeler to take in response to the protests in Portland.

The five actions suggested in the letter are: to deny any problem, to show support for anyone breaking the law, to blame President Donald J. Trump when order cannot be kept, to go on television to condemn Trump and refuse any assistance.

The letter also states that the media will support or praise these actions.

The letter, which has punctuation and grammatical mistakes, is dated August 27, 2020 and shows Pelosi’s letterhead and signature.

The language used in the letter very different from other letters sent by Pelosi, examples of which can be seen here and here .

Reuters could not find any credible evidence to show that this letter is authentic. It does not appear on Pelosi’s website, where all her statements, letters and speeches are listed www.speaker.gov/newsroom .

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi said in an email to Reuters that the letter is “fake”.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality swept the United States after the death in May 2020 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. President Donald Trump’s administration in July deployed federal forces to Portland to crack down on the protests (here).

VERDICT

False. This letter from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has been fabricated.

