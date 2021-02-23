Fact check: Nancy Pelosi does not reside at this San Francisco mansion

Social media users have been sharing posts claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lives in a mansion at the address 2724 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco, California. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “Nancy Pelosi has invited all illegals to her mansion at 2724 Pacific Ave San Francisco CA free food and plenty of room.”

The large home located at the 2724 Pacific Avenue address can be seen on Google Maps here!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sAGLBmznnNxvfsUgnxW3BeA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656!4m5!3m4!1s0x808580ce74d2c58f:0xdfeae7a8526ee8e7!8m2!3d37.792898!4d-122.440848 .

The 1894 home has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to Realtor.com here .

The house was sold for $23.889 million in 2015 to a limited liability company called 2728 Pacific, as reported by local news outlets here and here .

A legal representative of the owner of 2728 Pacific told Reuters via email that the property does not belong wholly or partially to Pelosi or her family.

Local news organizations reported that Pelosi’s home was vandalized on New Year’s Day in 2021 with spray-paint messages on the garage door referencing lawmakers’ failed efforts to agree $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks and cancelling rent (here , here and here ) A pig’s head covered in fake blood was placed in front of the garage door.

The photographs of Pelosi’s house shown in the news articles do not match the mansion on 2724 Pacific Avenue here!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sAGLBmznnNxvfsUgnxW3BeA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656!4m5!3m4!1s0x808580ce74d2c58f:0xdfeae7a8526ee8e7!8m2!3d37.792898!4d-122.440848 . Pelosi does live in the same neighborhood but in a smaller house (the Google street view matches the footage of vandalizing that took place on New Year’s Day 2021).

In Pelosi’s 2018 financial disclosure report, the 2724 Pacific Avenue house is not listed here .

Pelosi and her husband Paul own various properties including a vineyard, as reported here and here .

There is also no evidence Pelosi invited illegal immigrants to her house. (Reuters has debunked other false claims about Pelosi and illegal immigrants, here and here .)

VERDICT

False. Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not live in a mansion on 2724 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .