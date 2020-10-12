Fact check: Photo does not show ‘drunk’ Nancy Pelosi with Barack Obama

A photograph shared over 42,000 times on Facebook allegedly shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appearing “drunk” with President Barack Obama. Based on available evidence, this claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Posts with this claim are visible here and here .

The meme reads: “Oh that ‘Crazy Nancy’ This needs to go viral! I’m very sure she doesn’t want this drunken photo out there of here.”

The original Reuters image is visible here . It shows Obama kissing Pelosi on the cheek at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C. upon their return from Israel on September 30, 2016 where they attended the funeral of the country’s former president and prime minister Shimon Peres ( here ) .

Kevin Lamarque, the Reuters photographer on the scene and author of the uncropped, original photograph, does not remember Pelosi, or anyone else in that group, being intoxicated.

Reuters examined video of the moments prior to this photo being taken, showing Obama, Pelosi, Bill Clinton and John Kerry stepping off Air Force One, and it shows the Speaker descending steps in a controlled manner when leaving the presidential plane.

Pelosi’s aide Drew Hammill confirmed to Reuters via email that this claim is false.

Reuters has previously debunked doctored videos that have been manipulated to make the Speaker appear drunk and incoherent here .

VERDICT

False. Photo does not show Obama kissing a “drunk” Nancy Pelosi.

