Fact check: Fabricated Nancy Pelosi quote about ‘illegal aliens’

Social media users have been sharing quotes online attributed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about “illegal aliens”. The quotes appear to have been fabricated.

One post here reads: “We should only deport illegal aliens if they do something illegal.”

Another post here carries a variation of the quote: “Just because someone is here illegally doesn’t mean they broke any of our laws.”

Both quotes aim to show Pelosi as unfit for her role, as seen in in the accompanying text in some posts here , here and here .

Reuters could not find any record of Pelosi saying these quotes. A declaration of this kind by the speaker of the House would likely have been widely reported on by news organizations.

The quotes do not exist on Pelosi’s Twitter page twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi or in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials (here).

In a press conference in June 2018, Pelosi told a reporter that using terminology like “illegal alien” was not constructive. The video is available on C-SPAN. Her exact words can be heard around the 15:30 mark (here). It is therefore unlikely that Pelosi would have used the words attributed to her in these quotes.

Other fact checkers could not prove the authenticity of the “Just because someone is here illegally doesn’t mean they broke our laws” quote here , here and here .

Reuters Fact Check previously debunked another fabricated quote by Pelosi here which reads: “You need to vote for the Democrats, otherwise the illegal aliens will lose their rights.”

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to show that Speaker Nancy Pelosi said these quotes about “illegal aliens”.

