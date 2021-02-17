Fact check: Fabricated Nancy Pelosi quote on ‘cold day in hell’

Social media users have been sharing posts online that claim House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that it will be “a cold day in hell” before former President Donald J. Trump gets acquitted for the second time. This quote has been fabricated.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here , here and here .

One post here reads: “Blaming this cold spell on Nancy Pelosi. She was quoted: “It will be a cold day in hell before Trump gets acquitted again.” True Story.”

The posts do not give a date or location where Pelosi was allegedly quoted saying this.

The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Feb. 13, 2021 of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last month, sparing him from conviction in his second impeachment trial in a year despite broad condemnation of his role in sparking the deadly siege (here).

Reuters could not find any record of Pelosi saying the quote in the claim. A declaration of this kind by the speaker of the House would likely have been widely reported on by news organizations.

The quote does not exist on Pelosi’s Twitter page twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi or in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials (here).

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, confirmed to Reuters that the quote has been fabricated.

Pelosi’s reaction to Trump’s acquittal can be seen in a video by C-SPAN here .

VERDICT

False. Nancy Pelosi did not say “It will be a cold day in hell before Trump gets acquitted again.”

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .