Fact check: Nancy Pelosi does not want to “remove votes” from soldiers overseas

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Posts on social media make the claim that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to remove voting rights from soldiers overseas, quoting her as saying “they don’t even live here”. This is untrue and originally stems from a satirical site.

Examples of the claim are visible here and here .

The posts appear to show a screenshot of an article headline containing the fictitious quote accompanied by a photograph of Pelosi. The headline, visible in the screenshot, shows that the claim originally stems from an article on the website America’s Last Line of Defense.

The main page of the website includes a tagline that says “satire for your confirmation bias.” The story about Pelosi is also clearly labelled as satirical ( here ).

The claim, however, is being taken seriously by some users on social media. Comments posted in response include, “In case you don’t know Pelosi, those soldiers are overseas protecting this great United States so you can mouth off like you do. Have you no shame?” and “Such a hateful thing to say while they are serving our country and maintaining our freedom!”

Pelosi recently said she may recall lawmakers from a summer recess to address changes at the Postal Service that have prompted anger among Democrats and alarm about possible impact on the 2020 election ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Nancy Pelosi does not want to remove voting rights from soldiers overseas. This claim stems from a satirical article.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .