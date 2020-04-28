False claim: Photograph shows Mike Pence holding a confederate flag

Social media users have been sharing an image online that shows Vice President Mike Pence holding a confederate flag while standing among other republicans ( here , bit.ly/2Sc1aKy ).​

This claim is false. The original photograph of Vice President Mike Pence holding a selfie stick has been altered to look like he is holding a confederate flag. ​

A reverse Google image search brings up the original image showing Pence holding a selfie stick with an iPhone attached to take a photograph. The original picture was posted on the House Republicans Twitter account in 2016 ( here ).

The photograph that Pence took using the selfie stick was posted by Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers ( here ). The photograph has been criticized for lack of diversity ( here )​.

The confederate flag is controversial. Civil rights activists say it promotes racism, while advocates contend it recognizes Civil War valor and is a vital reminder of their Southern heritage. ( here )​

VERDICT

False. A photograph of Mike Pence holding the confederate flag is photoshopped. The original shows Pence holding a selfie stick. ​

