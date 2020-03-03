False claim: Mike Pence says American people do not need more healthcare; instead, need more “Jesus care”

An image on Facebook posted on February 29, 2020, visible here makes the claim that Vice President Mike Pence said: “What the American people need is not more health care. What we need is more Jesus care. I believe if we can just get more of these people with pre-existing health conditions back into the churches you would see a lot of healings and many of these problems would just go away. People who lead Godly lives don’t worry about Doctors. We have The Lord to take care of us.”

President Trump recently put Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak, as reported by Reuters here New York Times also reported here that Pence will oversee all coronavirus messaging from government health officials and scientists.

The Washington Post reported here that Trump’s appointment of Pence has met scrutiny from Democrats who question Pence's preparedness. The most prominent example of this criticism is that, while responding to an HIV outbreak as governor of Indiana, Pence delayed the establishment of a temporary needle-exchange program, here This was because “he was morally opposed to needle exchanges on the grounds that they supported drug abuse," the New York Times reported here

There is no record that Pence ever made the remarks attributed to him in the Facebook image.

The pixelated logo at the bottom of the image resembles the Fox News logo, but says “Fox News, the FB Page”. "Fox News, the FB Page" does not appear in any Facebook search. The image’s text is also oddly formatted and presents evidence of additional edits, including low quality and a font different from the text font of the original image. The original image that likely inspired this claim was posted by the verified Fox News Twitter account on December 19, 2016, visible here In the image, Pence tweets a message of congratulations to a recently elected Trump.

VERDICT

False: Mike Pence did not say that the American people needed less healthcare, and instead needed more “Jesus care”