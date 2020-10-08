Fact check: Pence did not send tweet suggesting Harris received debate questions in advance 

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have been sharing a tweet purportedly sent by Vice President Mike Pence in which he claims an Instagram account called “@electionleaks” released evidence of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris receiving questions before the vice presidential debate on Oct. 8, 2020. This is false; Pence never tweeted this.

The 2020 vice presidential debate between Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris took place on Oct. 8 at the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. The pair discussed the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, economic policy, climate change, law enforcement, race, health care and more ( here ) .

The tweet shown ( here , here and here ) which does not carry a timestamp, reads: “I want to thank everyone for the support for tonight’s debate. I’d say it was a success. It was also brought to my attention that the Instagram page @electionleaks released evidence of Kamala receiving the questions beforehand. This is unfair and I’d say that everyone should check out the evidence to judge for themselves.”

The tweet is referring to a private Instagram account called “electionleaks”. As of this check’s publication, the account had not accepted a request from Reuters to view the account’s posts.

The tweet does not appear on Pence’s Twitter profile page twitter.com/Mike_Pence , nor is it visible on the Vice President account twitter.com/VP . There is no news coverage for this tweet.

Reuters could not find the tweet in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here . Deleted tweets from Pence’s two Twitter accounts can be found here .

VERDICT

False. Mike Pence did not send a tweet suggesting an Instagram account leaked evidence that Kamala Harris had received debate questions in advance.

