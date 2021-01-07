Fact check: Pence did not change his Twitter cover photo to a picture of Biden and Harris

Posts are being shared across social media that claim Vice President Mike Pence changed his cover photo on Twitter to a photo of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after Pence refused to accede to pressure from President Donald Trump that he block Biden’s certification in Congress. This claim about the photo is false: it shows Pence and his wife at a rally on Nov. 2 and it has been his cover photo since Nov. 3, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Vice President Mike Pence, as he holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Even @mikepence is fed up. He made his Twitter header Biden & Harris” and “not mike pence unfollowing trump and changing his header to a picture of biden/harris omfg”, say some of the posts ( here , here ), which show a screenshot of Pence’s Twitter cover photo.

Pence refused to unilaterally reject state electoral votes to block President-elect Joe Biden’s certification by Congress, despite pressure from President Trump, who has repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in the presidential election (here) .

Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, with four people dying in the chaos, but hours later, a shaken Congress formally certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory on Thursday, Jan. 7. (here).

The photo shown in the screenshots is the cover photo on Pence’s Twitter account as of this article’s publication, as seen here here . Archives of Pence’s Twitter account show that this has been his cover photo since Nov. 3, 2020 ( here , when it changed from another photo of Pence and his wife, seen here ).

After an extensive search, Reuters was unable to locate the source of the exact photo. However, it appears the photo was taken at a Trump rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Nov. 2, one day before the presidential election (and the day before Pence changed his cover photo).

Photos and videos of Pence at the event with his wife, Karen, where their hair, clothes (notably Karen’s hat) and the setting match the cover photo, can be seen on Pence’s Twitter here (see third photo in particular), Fox 47 News footage here and Associated Press images here and here .

The building in the background of the cover photo, the small white pointed tent on the left-hand side of the photo and the flag banner separating the speakers from the crowd all match a photo of Ivanka Trump at the same event, seen in this Getty Images photo here . Ivanka appears to be slightly further left than Pence and his wife, given the shape of the building in front and the position of the chairs.

Several red caps, which are popular with Trump supporters, can also be seen in the photo.

VERDICT

False. Pence’s cover photo on his Twitter account, which he has had since Nov. 3, shows him and his wife at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Nov. 2. Pence has never changed the picture to one of Biden and Harris.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .