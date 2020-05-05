False claim: Pennsylvania Governor converted to Islam

Shared hundreds of times on Facebook, posts with the headline “Pennsylvania Governor Converts to Islam? Spotted Praising Allah” link to an article on Loomered.com. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The article, visible here claims: “Photographs of Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Tom Wolf indicate the lawmaker who has been accused of being ‘Christianphobic’ has converted to Islam.” Examples of posts sharing the article can be seen here ; here

The posts feature the governor pictured with former state representative Movita Johnson-Harrell, who was the first female Muslim member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. This photo was tweeted by Governor Wolf on March 27, 2019 alongside text reading, “@RepMovita Johnson-Harrell made history this week as the first Muslim woman to join the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Diversity in public service is vital to our democracy and makes us stronger. I look forward to working together to move our state forward.” ( here )

Other images included in the article show the governor kneeling and praying alongside Muslims. The photos were taken during a celebration of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha at the governor’s residence on August 5, 2019. The album of photos can be found here .

A representative from Wolf’s office provided the following statement to Reuters via email: “Governor Wolf is a person of deep faith and, while a Christian, has great respect for the Muslim community in Pennsylvania and our commonwealth’s founding principle of freedom of conscience.

“Governor Wolf is incredibly proud to be the first Pennsylvania governor to host an Eid al-Adha ceremony and honored to be invited to participate in ceremonial prayers, during which these photos were taken.”

VERDICT

False. Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania did not convert to Islam. The photos featured in the linked article show him posing with former state representative Movita Johnson-Harrell, who is Muslim, and celebrating the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha at the governor’s residence on August 5, 2019.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .