Fact check: Increase of UK pension age to 75 not set to go through as law

Social media posts have claimed that plans to increase the UK pension age to 75 are set to go through as law. This is not true.

“Tory plan to increase pension age to 75 set to go through as law. Chilling & immoral. That’s the UK for you...”, the post reads (here) (here).

In Britain, the pension that is controlled by the government is the state pension.

A person can claim a state pension when they reach state pension age, which depends on the month and year the person was born.

The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) told Reuters that changing the state pension age to 75 is not government policy, and that it is not set to go through as law.

Currently, a person reaching state pension age will be about 65, though will increase to 66 by October 2020 (here).

The age of the state pension will rise again from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028, and from 67 to 68 between 2044 and 2046 (here).

A person can also receive personal and workplace pensions. The age that a person can withdraw these depends on the pension scheme’s rules, though this is usually after 55 (here).

False. The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed that changing the state pension age to 75 is not government policy, and that such a change is not set to go through as law.

