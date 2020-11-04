Fact check: Photo shows PA election employee with ballot box, not ‘unidentified civilian’

Social media users are sharing a photo claiming it shows “an official ballot box being taken away by an unidentified civilian.” The Philadelphia City Commissioners Office confirmed to Reuters that the man is a Board of Elections employee who was delivering ballots as part of his job.

The posts ( here , here , here , here , here ) show articles, screenshots or links all stemming from a tweet by the Philadelphia GOP (here). The tweet says, “New picture from the field: an official ballot box being taken away by an unidentified civilian. What’s going on here?” The photo in the tweet shows a man in a blue shirt with rolled up sleeves, dark trousers and brown shoes wheeling a ballot box near a black car.

Kevin Feeley, a spokesman for the Philadelphia City Commissioners Office (www.philadelphiavotes.com/) confirmed to Reuters by telephone that the man in the photo is a Board of Elections employee who was safely delivering the ballot box.

Ballot boxes are taken to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballots are processed and counted (here).

VERDICT

False. The Philadelphia City Commissioners Office confirmed that the man in this photo is a Board of Elections employee delivering a ballot box.

