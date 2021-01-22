Fact check: Photo showing Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton without masks is from 2016

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online that shows President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Hillary and Bill Clinton in proximity without face masks and claiming that it is a recent photograph after Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. This claim is false: the photograph was taken in 2016.

One post here reads: “Everyone in masks for the cameras - nobody in masks for the private celebrations. All you need to know.”

Clinton’s campaign logo can be seen next to Bill Clinton in the photograph, which is an indication that the event taking place is related to the Hillary for America campaign and not an inauguration event.

The photograph was originally posted on Flickr here by Hillary Clinton’s campaign Hillary for America. The photograph is dated July 27, 2016 and shows the politicians at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

It was also posted in 2016 on a Reddit thread here and in an article by The Week here .

The photograph was posted again by Clinton on social media here and here on Jan. 20, 2021 to congratulate Biden’s inauguration. This may have created confusion among users who thought the photograph was taken on inauguration day without face masks.

The physical aspect and clothes worn by the two couples during Biden’s 2021 inauguration also do not match those in this photograph ( here , here , here ).

VERDICT

False. The photograph of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden was taken in 2016, not in 2021.

