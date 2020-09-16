Fact check: Photograph of Black doctors treating KKK member is staged, not historical

Social media users have been sharing a staged photograph online that claims to show a Ku Klux Klan member being treated by a team of Black medical professionals. Users believe it is a real historical photograph. This claim is false.

Some versions of the post include a logo and text at the bottom of the photograph. ( here ) The text reads: “For people who think bigger than they are” and includes the logo for “Large magazine”.

The photograph does not show a captured moment in history. It was created as a part of a series of photographs in an advertising campaign for Large Magazine by an Australian advertising agency called DDB Sydney. The magazine is no longer printing.

The series is called “For people who think bigger than they are” and has been recognized with advertising awards in 2014. ( here and here )

Photographer Sean Izzard who captured the photograph explained the process in an Instagram post. ( here )

Izzard wrote: “I gave each a clearly defined role in the scene and had them move within a small area until I could generate the appropriate energy. A slower shutter speed added movement and urgency, gave the image the desired editorial or doco type feel, and, combined with it being shot on 35mm film, made it very believable. So much so that it has been doing the rounds online ever since.”

False. The photograph was staged for an advertisement in an Australian magazine.

