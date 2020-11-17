Fact check: Photo of blank ballots in Allentown, PA, is not proof of election fraud

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of two ballot envelopes and saying voters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, are receiving “widespread” blank ballots. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The photograph was published by the Philadelphia Republican Party’s Twitter page, @PhillyGOP, and had received more than 19,200 retweets and over 50,000 likes at the time of this article’s publishing ( here ).

The tweet’s description reads: “Voters in Allentown, PA are receiving blank ballots!! WIDESPREAD! Have you received a blank ballot? Email us photos at edopa@donaldtrump.com”

Posts sharing the same photograph use it as evidence of voter fraud with comments including: “So crooked. When is the Supreme Court going to do something”, “Voter fraud” and “#StopTheSteal Restore the Republic.”

The posts do not give any other information about voters receiving blank ballots besides the location. It is not clear whether the post is describing voters receiving a surplus of blank ballots (the ordinary process by which a ballot would arrive prior to being filled in by a voter) or surplus envelopes (as pictured) that should contain a ballot inside.

Allentown is located in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. Laura Grammes, a public information officer for Lehigh County told Reuters via email that the county had not received reports of voters receiving a mailing envelope without a ballot inside. If this happened, the office would have expected the voter to contact the Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration.

Grammes said: “The way the envelope is folded in the picture is not how the Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration prepares the mail-in ballot. The envelopes with the verification fit just like they are in the mailing envelope. We do not fold them.”

There is a barcode on the return envelope only, not on both envelopes, Grammes said. “We do not understand where this double barcode comes from,” she said, unless someone falsely claimed not to have never received their first ballot and asked for a “replacement “B” ballot from our office.”

The county said in a press release that the “B” ballot “serves as a backup ballot for those who have not received their mail-in ballot after the initial application period” and ensures all voters have a chance to cast their votes ( here ).

Grammes said the county sent a replacement ballot to a number of voters who claimed they never received their original mail in ballot. The process for this includes canceling the tracking on the original ballot that was sent and replacing it with a new ballot with a different tracking. This is how the county keeps track of the “B” replacement ballots that are sent and avoids any duplication.

It is possible that the photograph shows a replacement ballot next to an original ballot sent. The county can double check this by searching the person’s name to see if they requested a “B” ballot. As the photograph in the claim has blurred the recipient’s name, the office was not able to confirm if this was the case here.

The office said that if any voters received duplicate or multiple ballots, it was because the voter had requested a replacement ballot.

The office gave an example: “We had one voter who requested one be sent to New York, she did not receive it. So we sent her another one. She then contacted the office to inform she had received both (her original one and replacement one) on the same day. Obviously, we cannot speak for the post office. The woman was then instructed that she now had to use her “B” ballot (replacement one) since we cancelled the original one out.”

No envelope is unmarked, and all replacement envelopes are labelled appropriately, the office said.

“We do not send out blank envelopes because if that happens, we have no way to indicate who the voter is to give credit. We very highly doubt that was done by our office. Of course, whoever is making these claims, should come forward and tell us how this happened and their experience.”

VERDICT

False. Photo of empty envelopes does not prove voter fraud in Allentown, PA.

