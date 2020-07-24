Reuters Fact Check
Fact check: Photo shows bread sculpture, not head from cannibal meat market  

Social media users have been sharing a graphic photograph of what looks like a severed face in supermarket-style packaging and claiming that it came from a cannibal meat market in China. This claim is false. 

Examples can be seen  here  and  here (graphic warning). 

This photograph shows a bread sculpture created by Thai artist Kittiwat Unarrom. The same photograph is available on his Facebook page among his other creations ( here ). 

Major news organizations have reported on Unarrom’s hyper-realistic works that depict human body parts out of bread. ( here ) and ( here

VERDICT 

False. This photograph shows a bread sculpture by Thai artist Kittiwat Unarrom, not a head from a cannibal meat market. 

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work  here  .        

