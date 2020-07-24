Fact check: Photo shows bread sculpture, not head from cannibal meat market  

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing a graphic photograph of what looks like a severed face in supermarket-style packaging and claiming that it came from a cannibal meat market in China. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here (graphic warning).

This photograph shows a bread sculpture created by Thai artist Kittiwat Unarrom. The same photograph is available on his Facebook page among his other creations ( here ).

Major news organizations have reported on Unarrom’s hyper-realistic works that depict human body parts out of bread. ( here ) and ( here )

VERDICT

False. This photograph shows a bread sculpture by Thai artist Kittiwat Unarrom, not a head from a cannibal meat market.

