Fact check: Photo showing California gas price of $5.00 per gallon predates Obama administration 

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online that shows gas prices at a Shell gas station and claiming that these high prices happened during the time that Joe Biden was vice president of the United States.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The photograph in the claim is a Getty Images photo dated June 23, 2008 and precedes the Obama administration years. It can be seen here .

The description of the photograph reads: “Gasoline prices over $5.00 per gallon are displayed at a Shell station June 23, 2008 in San Mateo, California. Gasoline prices continue to rise as the national average for regular unleaded is at a new record high of $4.10 per gallon.”

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were in office between Jan. 20, 2009 and Jan. 20, 2017. The photograph featured in this claim is from 2008, and so it is false to make this link in these claims.

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked two photographs similarly claiming other California gasoline price signs over $5.00 a gallon were taken during the Obama administration here .

Gasoline prices are affected by many factors. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) links them chiefly to the price of unrefined crude and to supply and demand.

“World crude oil prices reached record levels in 2008 as a result of high worldwide oil demand relative to supply.” ( here )

Lower demand and the 2008 Great Recession (explained in more detail here and here ), led to the eventual decrease in gas prices ( here ). The Atlantic reported in 2012 that the hike in gas prices may have played a role in causing the Great Recession here .

More broadly, California is known for having higher gas prices due to fewer supply sources than other states. The EIA explains that, “California refineries need to run at near full capacity to meet the state's gasoline demand. If more than one of its refineries experiences operating problems at the same time, California's gasoline prices can increase substantially.” ( here )

Gas prices in California have been at similar levels to those in this claim in both October 2019 during Trump’s administration ( here ) and in March 2011 during Obama’s administration ( here ) .

A graph showing California gas prices over the past two decades can be seen on the EIA’s website here .

A graph showing U.S. gas prices and their fluctuation over the past decades can be seen on the EIA’s website here as well as in data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics here (users must select “Gasoline, unleaded regular, per gallon” under selected items to view). The graphs show a sharp drop after a rise in 2008.

VERDICT

Partly false. The photograph in the claim was not taken during the time Joe Biden was vice president and actually precedes the Obama administration. However, gas prices in California have risen to similar levels during both Obama’s and Trump’s administrations.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .