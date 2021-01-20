Fact check: Photo at Capitol does not show Chuck Norris, according to reps who say he is 'much more handsome'

Social media users have been sharing photographs online of a man who looks like actor Chuck Norris that was taken at the 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Norris and his representatives say the man in the photograph is a look-alike and not the actor.

One post, here reads: “It's a fact that Chuck Norris participated in the attack on the Capitol. We know he was a trump supporter but I never thought he would go to this extreme!”

Norris has spoken in support of the Republican party and President Donald Trump in the past. ( here , here ).

Norris explained in a tweet here posted on Jan. 12, 2021: “I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris”.

Erik Kritzer, a representative for Norris, told Reuters via email: “That is not Chuck Norris but is a wannabe Chuck Norris. Chuck is much more handsome.”

VERDICT

False. Actor Chuck Norris and his representatives say he was not present at the storming of the U.S. Capitol; viral selfie features a lookalike.

