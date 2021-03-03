Fact check: Photo shows protesters from the 2017 Women’s March, not anti-Cuomo demo

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of a large crowd wearing pink hats and claiming that it shows demonstrators calling for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

An example can be seen here .

The post’s description reads: “Thousands of pink hatted demonstrators rallied in Albany yesterday calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo for his growing list of sexual harassment incidents.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 3, 2021 said he would not resign in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to “fully cooperate” with a review by the state’s attorney general (here).

Cuomo said his behavior was unintentional and maintained that he never touched anyone inappropriately but said that it is “custom” for him to kiss and hug people in greeting.

The photograph in the claim was taken by Voice of America photographer Brian M. K. Allen during the Women’s March that took place in Washington, DC and other cities on Jan. 21, 2017. It’s visible here and here .

Photographs from a protest in New York City on March 2, 2021 calling for Cuomo to resign can be seen here and here .

Local news reported a billboard of Cuomo’s face and the words “resign now” did go up in early March 2021 in Albany, the state’s capital (here).

VERDICT

False. The photograph shows protesters during the 2017 Women’s March, not demonstrations in Albany calling for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .