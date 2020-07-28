Fact check: Photo showing female Klan members edited to read “Women of the Democrat Party” 

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing an old photograph of Ku Klux Klan members holding a sign that says, “Women of the Democrat Party”. This claim is false. The image has been photoshopped.

Examples can be seen here and here . Some individuals who have shared the photo have written additional claims alongside it, which are out of the scope of this fact check.

Many users believe this claim is true. Comments on posts include: “So glad so many are waking up to all this” and “Scary looking....nothing has changed!”

The original photograph is dated 1925 and shows female Klan members arriving in Washington, D.C. It can be seen on Getty Images ( here ). The sign that one of the members is holding reads “Lancaster County” not “Women of the Democrat Party”.

The caption of the photograph reads: “K.K.K. Arrive at Washington. Photo shows women members of the Klan from Lancaster County Pa.”

The photograph in the claim has been altered to show different words on the sign held up by one of the women.

VERDICT

False. The photoshopped sign originally said “Lancaster County” not “Women of the Democratic Party”.

