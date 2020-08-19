Fact check: Photo shows old WHO guidance about masks  

Social media users have been sharing a photo of a television news report on World Health Organization (WHO) guidance that says face masks should be worn only by those taking care of the sick, healthcare workers and those with symptoms like a fever and cough. This is outdated guidance that has since been changed.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “As of the last 24 hours this is the protocol regarding masks – BAM! Spread the word!”

The post shows a quote from Dr. April Baller, WHO Public Health Specialist, from March: “Masks should only be used by healthcare workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms like fever and cough.”

The digital version of this news report by Fox News can be found here . Although Baller said this in March, the article is dated May 29.

This guidance was on the WHO’s website in March 2020 ( archive.vn/cwkJ3, Dr. Baller’s video also visible here ). The organization explained in April that it was concerned about a shortage of medical masks due to mass use by the public ( here ).

In June 2020, the WHO updated its guidance, which now recommends that the public wear fabric masks in areas where there is community transmission and where social distancing cannot be maintained ( here ). An archived version of the website at the time can be seen archive.vn/4GI5a .

As of August 2020, the WHO’s guidance on wearing masks remains the same ( here ). The organization also explains that medical masks should also be used by health workers, those with symptoms, those at risk and people caring for suspected or confirmed cases.

The WHO press office told Reuters via email that the guidance referred to in these claims “is indeed no longer valid” and “dates back to February 2020”. It added that the WHO “regularly updates its guidance and advice to the public based on new scientific findings as the epidemic evolves” and pointed to its most recent guidance from August 5, here .

Fox news has since issued reports reflecting the changes in the WHO’s guidance, see here .

Reuters recently debunked similar claims that used outdated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance ( here and here ).

False. WHO guidance and Fox news report are outdated and have since been updated.

