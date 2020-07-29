Fact check: Image of Pelosi and Waters with “Trump 2020” sign is photoshopped 

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Maxine Waters posing under a “Trump 2020” sign. This image of the two Democratic politicians has been photoshopped.

Examples can be seen here and here .

While some users have noticed that the Trump sign has been photoshopped onto the original image, others have not. Comments from users include: “ they’re to (sic) stupid to even notice the sign.. Lol”, “I’m confused ! I thought they hated Trump !” and “I wonder if they knew they were standing under the sign that is so funny good advertising”.

The original photograph was posted by Waters on Twitter on February 17, 2018 and can be seen here . The caption reads: “Last week, the @american_heart and Congressional Caucus for Women hosted the annual congressional wear red day photo!”

The original photograph does not show anything on the wall behind Pelosi and Waters. The photograph in the claim has been altered to include the “Trump 2020” sign.

VERDICT

False. A “Trump 2020” sign has been photoshopped onto the original picture of Pelosi and Waters.

