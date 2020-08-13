Fact check: Photograph shows performance art in Germany, not Antifa member

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online of a man duct-taped to a trashcan with a sex toy on his head and claiming that it is an Antifa member. This photograph actually shows performance art in Berlin, Germany.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The post’s description reads: “Patriots duct taped this Antifa member to a trash can and put a dildo on his head. I don’t care who you are this is funny.”

The duct tape has the words “I’m an unicorn!! Rallitox” on it. The original photograph is of an art performance in Berlin by artist Rallitox. More photographs from different angles can be seen here .

The artist posted the image to Instagram with the caption: “I'm aN unicorn. From my Human Stickers serie. Duration 10 min. aprox. Berlin 2015 #rallitox #art #confusedmovement” ( here )

A video of the setup for the photograph can be seen around the 0:55 mark here .

VERDICT

False. This photograph shows a 2015 art installation in Berlin, Germany.

