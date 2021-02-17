Fact check: Photo shows polar bear in Longyearbyen, Norway in 2019

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online and claiming that a polar bear was spotted in various parts of the United States. These claims are false; the photograph dates back to December 2019 when it was shared by the Governor of Norway’s Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

Examples can be seen here and here .

While some users shared the image as a joke, others seemed to believe it may be true. Comments on posts include: “That can’t be real”, “Photo shopped”, “Is this even real? Is there really a bear on the loose?” and “Omg that’s crazy.”

The posts include various alleged locations for the polar bear such as Chicago, Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana and more ( here , here , here, here ).

The posts may have started as a joke due to the recent record subzero-cold temperatures that hit many parts of the U.S. (here).

In Lincoln, Nebraska, a reading of minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 35 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday shattered a record set in 1978 of minus 18F (minus 27C). In typically toasty Dallas-Fort Worth, minus 1F (minus 17C) broke a record set in 1903 of 12F (minus 11C) (here).

When running a reverse image search on Google, the photograph appears on an article about a polar bear sighting by a local newspaper in Svalbard, Norway (“Svalbard Posten”) dated Dec. 28, 2019 here .

The Governor of Svalbard released a statement on their website here on Jan. 1, 2020, explaining that a bear had been discovered at 5 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2019 while exploring areas around various buildings in Svalbard’s main town Longyearbyen. The statement reveals that the polar bear was killed as it was posing a danger to residents.

Terje Carlsen, communications officer for the Governor of Svalbard, confirmed to Reuters that “the picture of the polar bear was taken by the Governor of Svalbard in the town of Longyearbyen” and that claims it had been spotted in the United States were false.

Halfway between the northern tip of Europe and the North Pole, the Svalbard archipelago of snow-capped mountains and glaciers is home to 2,939 people and 975 polar bears, according to Norway’s statistics office and the Norwegian Polar Institute (here). Indeed, the human to polar bear ratio in Svalbard is about 3:1.

A polar bear killed a 17-year-old boy and seriously injured four others in August 2011 here . Another polar bear killed a 38-year-old man in August 2020 here in Svalbard.

VERDICT

False. The photograph of the bear was taken in Norway in 2019 and has been shared linking it to various locations across the United States at a time of freezing cold weather across the country.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .