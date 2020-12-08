Fact check: Photograph shows protest in Paris, not Oregon

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online and claiming that it shows protesters in Oregon. This claim is false.

An example can be seen here .

The post’s description reads: “MAYHEM In Oregon! Violence Erupts! Georgians Demand New Presidential Vote Republicans Tell Barr To Review Obvious Fraud”

The photograph shows two protesters with a “Carrefour” logo in the background. Carrefour is a French retail corporation that does not have any stores in the United States (here).

The same photograph can be seen on Getty Images here . It was taken on Dec. 5, 2020 in Paris, France.

The caption of the photograph reads: “Protesters, surrounded by smoke of tear gas, throw back gas canisters during a demonstration for ‘social rights’ and against the ‘global security’ draft law, which Article 24 would criminalise the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their ‘physical or psychological integrity’, in Paris, on December 5, 2020.”

The same photograph appears in a NBC News report here about protests in Paris against President Emmanuel Macron’s security plans.

VERDICT

False. This photograph was taken at a protest in Paris, not in Oregon.

