Fact check: Photograph showing protesters damaging roads is from South Africa, not U.S. 

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of a group of people digging holes in a road and claiming that this is happening in the United States. This claim is false. The photograph was taken in South Africa.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here . The photographs show men on a damaged highway, and one man raising a pick. The text on the photograph reads: “BE CAREFUL. NOW THEY’RE DESTROYING THE ROADS IN ORDER TO CAUSE WRECKS.”

The wording of these posts is vague but the current context of U.S. protests against police brutality implies “they” refers to protesters. Viral examples of these posts were shared by users in the United States, not South Africa, and comments further indicate the photo is being regarded as taken in the United States.

Some comments include: “Wake up America’s it could be your family they are trying to kill”, “this is your democratic party” and “Hard to believe this is going on here. We have got to take America back!! The enemy is here to destroy and will keep doing so until something changes. After election Trump stays in he will do more to stop this nonsense!!”

A reverse Google Images search of the photograph reveals it shows a protest in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. The incident was reported on by local media here and here .

News24, a South African online news publication, reported on Sept. 23 that residents living in communities in Umzinyathi, one of the district municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, blocked the R33, a major road that runs through the district, with rocks and dug up the road in protest at the lack of water and electricity ( here ). The province of KwaZulu-Natal has struggled with water shortages for years. ( here )

A protester told TimesLIVE, an online newspaper in South Africa: “We get water from the river and women have to go very early before the animals. It is not safe as there is a forest between the village and the river. During lockdown our children couldn't get lessons via phones, laptops or television because we don't have electricity.” ( here )

VERDICT

False. The photograph shows protests in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .