Fact check: Photo shows protesters tearing down statue in Bristol, U.K. 

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online that shows a crowd of people throwing a statue into water, claiming this took place in the United States. The scene actually took place in Bristol, United Kingdom.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on the image reads: “I don’t want to know ‘Why mobs are tearing down America’s monuments.’ I would rather know ‘Why are we letting them?’”

This photograph was taken in Bristol, United Kingdom by photographer Ben Birchall for the Press Association via AP Images, and shows the statue of Edward Colston being thrown into the Bristol harbor here .

The description of the photograph on the Associated Press Images website reads: “Black Lives Matter protests. Protesters throw statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Picture date: Sunday June 7, 2020.”

Colston earned a fortune in the 17th century from trading West African slaves. A street and several buildings in Bristol are named after him ( here ). While the demonstration was part of the Black Lives Matter movement, this event did not take place in the U.S.

The same photograph was used by major news organizations reporting on the protests.

BBC footage showing the moment the statue was toppled can be seen www.bbc.com/news/uk-52954305 , while Reuters footage of the statue being subsequently pulled out of the water can be seen here .

VERDICT

Partly false. This photograph was taken in Bristol, United Kingdom and shows the statue of Edward Colston being thrown into Bristol harbor.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .