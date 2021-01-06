Fact check: Mislabeled photo shows 2020 religious march at Lincoln Memorial, not pro-Trump crowds in January 2021

An image circulating on social media allegedly shows a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., ahead of January 6 demonstrations to protest the outcome of the presidential election. This photo has been falsely labeled: it actually shows “The Washington Prayer March 2020” on Sept. 26, 2020.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A post with the mislabeled photo published on Jan. 5, 2020 is visible here here and is captioned “Washington DC right now!” Comments that appear to suggest the photo shows a pro-Trump crowd include “All these people are for Trump and many others!” and “And you wanna tell me this man did not win... I don’t think so..”

The photo actually shows the “The Washington Prayer March 2020” on September 26, 2020, as visible here and here , in front of the Lincoln Memorial (similar view on Google Maps here!3m8!1e1!3m6!1sAF1QipO6IYISGyCsteceyuuwlkHBw0cBnkWSJgOANbvS!2e10!3e11!6shttps:%2F%2Flh5.googleusercontent.com%2Fp%2FAF1QipO6IYISGyCsteceyuuwlkHBw0cBnkWSJgOANbvS%3Dw203-h100-k-no-pi-0-ya315.62994-ro-0-fo100!7i8704!8i4352 )

The event, described as a “dedicated prayer march that is focused solely on asking God to heal our land. It is not a protest or political event” on its website prayermarch2020.com/about/ , was reported by media outlets at the time here , here , here .

Reuters did not find any evidence that indicates a similar crowd was present at the same location on January 5.

Thousands of Trump supporters, including some far-right nationalist groups, were expected to converge on the U.S. capital starting January 5 to oppose Congress’ certification the next day of Republican president Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden on the Nov. 3 election (here).

Photographs from Matthew Torres, a reporter from WUSA9, depict a smaller crowd at the Lincoln Memorial in the morning of January 6 here .

Reuters footage here , and a video from the Trump campaign here show that a bigger crowd gathered near the White House, while awaiting for president Donald Trump’s speech on January 6 (here).

Reuters has debunked similar claims using older footage to depict the Jan. 6, 2021 demonstrations here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

Mislabeled. Photo shows religious march on September 2020, not Trump supporters ahead of the protests in D.C. on January 6.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here