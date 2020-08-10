Fact check: Photo does not show Theresa May, Dalia Grybauskaite and Angela Merkel as teens

Some social media users have been sharing a black-and-white photo of three young women and claiming that it shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former British Prime Minister Theresa May and former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite. This is partly false.

Examples can be seen here: here and here .

The original photograph was published by TIME with other images of young Merkel in 2015, when she was selected as the magazine’s Person of the Year. It can be seen here: here .

The caption reads: “Angela Kasner, 18, with friends at a New Year’s Eve party in Berlin in 1972.”

CNN has also featured the same photograph in several articles with an almost identical caption. Examples can be seen here:

here , here and here .

Reuters could not find any evidence that the other two young women in the photograph with Merkel are May and Grybauskaite. They grew up in different countries, so a photograph showing Merkel, May and Grybauskaitė together as teenagers is unlikely ( here ), ( here ), ( here ).

A real photograph of young Theresa May can be seen here here . It is unclear who the other two young girls are.

VERDICT

False. The photograph shows 18-year-old Angela Merkel with friends at a New Year’s Eve party in Berlin in 1972.

