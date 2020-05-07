False claim: Photo shows people surrounded by trash after Green New Deal rally

A photo shared online allegedly shows a group of young people in a street strewn with trash after a rally for the Green New Deal, an initiative by U.S. Democrats to combat climate change. This photograph was actually taken in Italy.

The claim, which features a photo of a busy cobbled street filled with fast-food waste has been shared 23,000 times on Facebook as of May 7, 2020. The post can be seen here .

The Green New Deal was proposed by Democrats in early 2019 as a plan that would eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions within a decade, an effort to make climate change a central issue in the 2020 presidential race ( here ).

This image has been taken out of context several times, with users locating the photo in Bern, ( here ) , Milan and Rome ( here ).

The photo actually portrays a crowd of young people in Naples, Italy after a Fridays for Future protest on September 27, 2019.

Fridays for Future is student activist Greta Thunberg’s school strike movement, which has seen the schoolgirl rise from a solitary protester to a leading figure in the fight against climate change around the world ( here ).

Local media reports show the photo was taken in Via Toledo, one of Naples’ main streets ( here ). Google Street View visible bit.ly/2WfyC5D also confirms the exact location. The photo shows a tobacconist store (marked with a “T” sign), a Kiko cosmetics store, a pizzeria and a shoe store, all visible on Google Street View as well.

The photo was originally posted on Facebook ( here ) by a user, Paolo Carotenuto, who added the hashtag #FridaysForFuture. He also posted metadata showing it was taken on September 27, 2019 ( here ).

Over one million people protested in Italy that day as part of the Global Climate Strike, including 80,000 people in Naples ( here ).

VERDICT

False. This photo was taken in Naples, Italy after a Fridays for Future protest.

