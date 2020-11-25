Fact check: Photo does not show Biden’s ‘inaugural stage being built’ at the White House

Users on social media are sharing an air photograph that shows a stage in front of the White House, while claiming the image shows the construction of President-elect Joe Biden’s “inaugural stage”. The image has been falsely labeled: the photo actually shows an aerial view of the White House on Bill Clinton’s presidential inauguration in 1993.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

An iteration circulating on social media ( here , here ) features the photograph and a text that reads: “If you’re having a bad day, just remember, Trump is watching Biden’s inaugural stage being built on the White House North Law. For the next 59 days”

The same image (see truck with red box in front of the stage) is visible here on the website of the Smithsonian Institution Archives with the title “William J. Clinton Presidential Inauguration, aerial view of White House, 1993”

While this claim features an old photo, it is true that the construction work for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2021 has already begun.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) ( here ) is the bipartisan committee that is “responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States at the Capitol”.

Since Nov. 6, the JCCIC has posted several pictures showing the construction of the inaugural platform near the Capitol. here , here , here , here .

According to Reuters footage, the construction of the reviewing stand for Inauguration Day in front of the White House ( bit.ly/3nRgzNY ) has been visible since at least Nov. 22 ( here and here ).

Photos posted by reporters on Twitter suggest it has been visible since at least Nov. 9 ( here , here , here )

On Nov. 7, WUSA 9 reported here that the construction work for this stand started “a couple of weeks ago”, according to a spokesman for the National Park Service.

As of the publication of this article, President-elect Joe Biden is still “expected to launch a Presidential Inaugural Committee”, which will work with the JCCIC ( here )

VERDICT

Partly false. Photo shows aerial view of the White House on Bill Clinton’s presidential inauguration in 1993. Construction work in front of the White House for the 59th Inauguration Ceremonies has been visible since at least early November.

