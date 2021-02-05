Fact check: Photo shows 2011 Wisconsin protest, not Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing

Hundreds of users on social media have shared a photograph of a large crowd, some holding signs, in a rotunda inside a building and claiming it shows protesters storming the U.S. Capitol in 2018 during the confirmation hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The image has been falsely labelled: it actually shows a demonstration in the Wisconsin State Capitol during protests in 2011.

Protestors crowd the State capitol building as members of the Wisconsin state government discuss the proposed bill by Republican Governor Scott Walker in Madison, Wisconsin, February 18, 2011. The proposal by Walker to curb the bargaining rights of public unions in order to make immediate budget savings has sparked outrage among union workers in the state. REUTERS/Darren Hauck (UNITED STATES - Tags: EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS POLITICS)

The meme circulating on social media featuring the low-resolution photo includes the text: “Remember when democrat protesters stormed the US Capitol in 2018, took over the US Senate building, and tried to get into the US Supreme Court during the Kavanaugh confirmations? Democrat legislators and the MSM cheered it on. If it wasn’t for double standards liberals would have no standards at all.”

The meme was shared by musician Ted Nugent on Facebook here . Other posts are visible here , here , and here .

A reverse search of the photograph shows it has been circulating online since 2011 and featured in a report by the Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) here as part of their coverage of the Wisconsin protests against a bill proposal by then-Republican Governor Scott Walker, which would curb the bargaining rights of public unions in order to make immediate budget savings ( here ).

According to the CMD, the photo was taken by Mary Bottari ( here ) on Feb. 18, 2011 around 15:00 ET ( here ), on the fourth day of a series of demonstrations that ended on June 16 ( here , here ).

A similar angle of the rotunda was captured by Reuters photographer Darren Hauck here . More Reuters pictures from the Wisconsin event can be seen here and here .

As reported by Reuters here , the demonstration attracted both supporters and opponents of the bill but the latter outnumbered the former. Video footage by local news reports can be seen here and here .

In early Sept. 2018, protesters did disrupt Kavanaugh’s four-day confirmation hearings in Washington D.C. ( here , here , here ). It is also true that demonstrators were removed from the hearing room in the Capitol by police ( here ) and 217 people, mostly members of the Women’s March, were arrested (177 of whom were within the hearing room). Most were charged with disorderly conduct, paid a $35 fine, and were released. Footage of protestors at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings can be seen here .

As reported by Reuters here and here , protests continued in the Senate office buildings ( here ) and outside the Supreme Court ( here ) until Kavanaugh was sworn in on Oct. 6, 2018 ( here , here , here , here ). At least 400 demonstrators were arrested over the course of few days in October.

VERDICT

Mislabeled. Photo shows crowds in the Wisconsin State Capitol during a protest amidst a Republican bill proposal to reduce public employee union bargaining power in Feb. 2011. Some protesters did enter the Capitol during demonstrations against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .