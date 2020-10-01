Fact check: Altered photograph shows Dwayne Johnson on Epstein’s island 

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson sitting on a beach with one of the buildings from Jeffrey Epstein’s Little St. James Island in the distance. This image has been manipulated.

This photograph of Johnson is a still from Season 5 Episode 1 of the television series Ballers. A trailer for the season from HBO here shows the same scene of Johnson sitting on the beach at the 0:18 mark. Johnson can be seen sitting in the same chair with the same shirt.

The same photograph of Johnson as used in these edited posts can be seen in articles by Vanity Fair and IndieWire here and here .

The trailer shows nothing behind Johnson besides an empty hill. The show filmed in several locations across the United States, not on St. Little James Island ( here ). There is no evidence to show that Johnson was ever on the island.

Epstein died Aug. 10, 2019 at age 66 by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, after pleading not guilty to abusing and trafficking in women and girls in Manhattan and Florida from 2002 to 2005. According to the complaint, Epstein, with help from accomplices, “trafficked, raped, sexually assaulted and held captive” girls and young women at his properties in the Virgin Islands, where he had registered as a sex offender in 2010 ( here ).

The construction in these edited photos can be seen here (photo 11).

This scene shown in the claim also gathered attention as Johnson was reading Senator Elizabeth Warren’s book. Stills from the episode were posted on Twitter by Warren’s campaign ( here ).

VERDICT

Altered. This image of Dwayne Johnson on Epstein’s island has been digitally altered.

