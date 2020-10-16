Fact check: Photograph shows Trump rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania not Florida

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of a large Trump rally and claiming that it took place recently in Florida. While this photograph does show a Trump rally, this took place in Pennsylvania.

An example can be seen here .

The description of one post dating Oct. 12 reads: “The Trump rally in FL tonight. Biden had nobody show up at all in AZ this weekend. These are the accurate polls!” ( here )

The rally took place on Sept. 22, 2020 at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania, not in October in Florida. President Donald J. Trump shared the same photograph on Sept. 22 on Twitter with the caption: “Our GREAT RALLY tonight in Pennsylvania. Tremendous energy! #MAGA” ( here )

A C-SPAN video here of the Pennsylvania rally shows the same stage and bleachers behind it as the photograph in the claim.

VERDICT

Partly false. The rally shown in the photograph took place in Pennsylvania, not Florida.

