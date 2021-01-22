Fact check: Post shows different angles of President Biden’s swearing in ceremony

A post on social media features two photographs of President Joe Biden’s swearing in ceremony that appear to show a different set up of the people on the background. Some users claim this mismatch between the images is proof that Biden’s inauguration was pre-recorded or somehow staged and inauthentic. This is false: the images, a photograph and a screengrab from C-SPAN footage, were captured from different angles.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

The Facebook post here (archived version: here ) reads: “Once with a pane, once without. Once the one with a face mask is next to it and once behind it. Can't imagine that the people behind it changed places like crazy during the ‘oath’.” Comments on the post include: “It was (sic) pre recorded!!” and “Not the same Joe either. Quite the show!!”.

The post features two images from Biden’s swearing in on Jan. 20, 2021.

The first one here is a cropped version with a lower resolution of the image here by Reuters photographer Kevin Lamarque. It shows U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) and his wife Abigail Blunt standing behind the Bidens ( here ).

The second image, which does not show Sen. Blunt here is a screengrab from the C-SPAN footage of the inauguration (see C-SPAN logo on right bottom corner). Exact moment here: youtu.be/ZwvbQR887W0?t=21627 (timestamp 6:00:27).

The screengrab captured seconds before Biden said “And will, to the best of my ability”. A similar angle of the moment is visible youtu.be/kAIqT_0_7p8?t=73 and youtu.be/lIOizAIqZtc?t=16302 . Reuters footage provides a different angle of the same moment: youtu.be/yHgjpzC80LI?t=4479 .

Different angles of Biden being sworn in were captured by Reuters photographers: here , here , here .

The first image was most likely captured from a higher position, which resulted in a shot that does not show the bullet-proof glass on the stage ( here ) and a slightly different view of the people behind Joe and Jill Biden.

The claim that the inaugural ceremony was pre-recorded is also false. News organizations from around the world and the U.S. covered live streams of the inauguration, including Reuters ( youtu.be/yHgjpzC80LI , here ) , AFP ( here ) , AP ( here ), CNBC ( here ), NBC ( here ) and USA Today ( here ).

Other official-events of the 59th Presidential Inauguration included pre-recorded footage, such as the Parade Across America ( here ) and segments of the Celebrating America Primetime Special ( here )

VERDICT

False. Photographs show different angles from Biden’s sworn in. The inaugural ceremony was not “pre-recorded”.

