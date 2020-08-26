Fact check: The 2020 DNC did not omit ‘under God’ from every Pledge of Allegiance

Social media users are publishing posts claiming that the U.S. Democrat National Convention (DNC), which took place August 17 to 20, omitted the words “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. This is partly false. Although two caucuses did leave out “under God”, the phrase was used in the Pledge of Allegiance on every night in the main programme of the DNC.

One post on Facebook, shared over 1,000 times, reads, “The DNC omitted, One Nation Under God. From the pledge of allegiance. It was thought to be offensive and may trigger some people” (here) and others say, “The fact that the DNC omitted “under God” from the pledge of allegiance on a national platform should worry every believer!” ( here , here )

The current Pledge of Allegiance is as follows: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The Pledge of Allegiance has been adapted over the years and the phrase “under God” was added on Flag Day, June 14, 1954 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower ( here://www.wvsd.uscourts.gov/outreach/Pledge.htm , here ).

Several legal challenges have been mounted over the use of “under God” in the Pledge (here). Most notably, in 2004 atheist Michael Newdow brought an ultimately unsuccessful case to the Supreme Court saying California school’s pledge requirement violated his daughter’s rights under the First Amendment’s Establishment and Free Exercise Clauses (here).

At this year’s DNC, several caucuses took place alongside the main convention (here).

At the LGBTQ Caucus Meeting on Tuesday 18, Dr Marisa Richmond, left out “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, as seen at the 01:48 minute mark in video here . At the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly on the same day, AJ Durrani, DNC Committeeman & Co-Chair Interfaith Council, also omitted “under God”, see the 01:10:47 minute mark in livestream here .

These are the only two caucus meetings’ livestreams (here) that Reuters found to have omitted the words “under God” from the Pledge. The caucus livestreams were not part of the prime-time convention broadcast.

In all four nights of the convention’s main programme the words “under God” were included in the Pledge of Allegiance. On the first night, the Pledge was said by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s grandchildren (here), on the second and third nights, by a diverse group of Americans ( here , here ) and on the fourth night, by Cedric Richmond Jr, the son of Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana (here).

Biden is a Roman Catholic who for years has written and spoken publicly about his faith (here). Recently, Biden has leaned into his religious commitments, emphasizing his faith during the presidential election and the DNC (here).

VERDICT

Partly false. Videos of the DNC show that two caucuses did omit “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance but the words were included on all four nights of the main programme.

