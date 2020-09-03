Fact check: Injured police collage does not show officers hurt in August 2020

Social media users are sharing images of four injured police officers, claiming that they were injured in the United States in August 2020. This claim is false. All the photos were taken in Australia and date back to at least 2019.

The graphic posts ( here , here , here , here ) show four police officers with injuries to the head and upper body, two of whom appear to be lying in hospital. The posts are accompanied by captions such as, “Over 50 police officers injured and hospitalized in Portland and Seattle during unrest and riots over the weekend” and “50 police officers were injured by Democrats & BLM rioters over the weekend in Portland Seattle and other nearby cities.”

Portland, Seattle and other cities around the United States have seen ongoing protests with hundreds of arrests since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 (here). Police have been injured in these protests (here), but those pictured in these Facebook posts are not among the injured.

The top left photo was taken by ABC News Australia’ Emma Pollard at a protest in Sydney in September 2012 (here) The policeman was injured during clashes at a protest against a film that insulted the Prophet Mohammad (here).

The photo on the top right shows a Sydney police officer who was allegedly bitten and scratched by a man on parole during a welfare check, according to local news reports (here). The Police Association of New South Wales released a press release at the time that matches the local news report’s description of events, and says photos are available upon request (here).

The picture on the bottom left shows a police officer who was assaulted outside a pub in Meekatharra, Western Australia, in 2006 ( here , here ).

The bottom right photo was taken after a fight that took place on Christmas Day 2009 that left a police officer badly injured in Wyndham, Western Australia, according to local media (here).

VERDICT

False. The photos of these four injured police officers were all taken in Australia in 2019 or earlier.

