False claim: No police officers in the world have died of COVID-19

An image shared online has made the incorrect claim that no police officers are reported to have died after contracting COVID-19.

The image (here) shows a photo of police officers seemingly not adhering to social distancing as they walk in a group.

“You know what I find amazing. Police are not following social distancing guidance obviously, but we have not heard across the world of one police officer dying due to COVID 19,” text above the photo reads.

Police officers have in fact died after contracting COVID-19 in several different countries. In the UK, the British Transport Police reported that Detective Constable John Coker died on April 17 after contracting coronavirus (here).

There are also numerous news reports of officers dying in the United States, France, Italy and Peru (here) (here) (here) (here) .

The photo of the police officers is also old, and was taken more than a year before the coronavirus pandemic. According to Getty Images, the picture shows police officers at London’s Notting Hill Carnival in August 2018 (here) .

VERDICT

False. There are various reports of police officers dying after contracting COVID-19, including one such case in the UK.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .