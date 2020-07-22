Fact check: South Yorkshire Police did not issue a warning about criminals handing out chemically-doused masks

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have shared a post over 1,000 times on Facebook which claims to be a bulletin from England’s South Yorkshire Police about criminals going door-to-door handing out masks doused with chemicals in order to commit robbery. South Yorkshire Police confirmed to Reuters that the post is fake.

The post ( here ) is headed *POLICE BULLETIN*, with a South Yorkshire Police logo at the bottom. The main text reads: “People are going door to door handing out masks, they say it’s a new initiative from local government. They will always ask you to please put it on to see if it fits you. It has been doused with chemicals which knocks you out cold and once you’re knocked out they proceed to rob you.”

South Yorkshire Police told Reuters that the warning is not legitimate and uses an old version of their logo. The new logo can be seen on their website www.southyorks.police.uk/ .

Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing, which is in the South Yorkshire Police area, has also put out a warning ( here ) about the fake police bulletin: “We would like to reassure everyone that we have not received such reports. This post is fake and has included the logos of police forces nationally, including that of SYP.”

In April, Reuters investigated fake posts worded almost exactly the same as this one but without the South Yorkshire Police logo. These had spread in at least three different countries, including the UK ( here ).

VERDICT

False. South Yorkshire Police confirmed to Reuters that this warning is fake.

