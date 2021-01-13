Fact check: Video showing UK police officer is not linked to pandemic

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have shared a video showing a scene involving a British police officer. Comments on the post show some users believe the scene to be recent, however the clip was filmed months ago and the incident was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The video was posted on Jan. 12, 2021 with a caption that said the footage had “emerged”, without giving a date. It has since been shared over 660 times. Some social media users believed it was filmed recently, leaving comments such as “this scam demic has gone too far”, “this is their new normal” and “What happened to protect the NHS”.

Others online were aware the video had been shared out of context. Some users remarked that they had seen the video before and questioned why it was being reshared.

Indeed, the clip was originally uploaded to Facebook on Feb. 8, 2020. Police watchdog the IOPC completed an investigation into the incident in August (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The video in the post is from February 2020. The scene it shows is in no way linked to the pandemic.

