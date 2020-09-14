Fact check: False claim around Royal British Legion's sale of poppies circulates again

Posts shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook claim The Royal British Legion charity will stop selling poppies to honour military service in parts of the United Kingdom because some minorities have said it upsets them. This is not true.

Poppies are seen in a pile at the British Legion Poppy Factory in Richmond, west London November 1, 2011.

The posts read: “I’ve just heard some really shocking news, The Royal British Legion are not selling poppies in certain areas on Nov 11 this year. This is because some minorities say that it will upset them, I say sod off ... The poppy is a symbol of reverence for our fallen heroes of all the wars the BRITISH military have fought in. BRITAIN STAND UP AND SAY.........’WE WANT THE POPPY SOLD EVERY WHERE IN THE UK’. THIS SHOULD BE OUR RIGHT. PLEASE RE-POST”.

Posts sharing the false claim can be seen (here , tinyurl.com/y465xwl4 , here) .

The Poppy Appeal is the charity's biggest fundraising campaign, and is held every year in November during the period of Remembrance (here) .

The Royal British Legion told Reuters that claims suggesting poppies are not being offered in certain areas of Britain are not true.

The rumour, the charity says, is one that resurfaces each year (here) .

“We have always offered the Poppy in every community and area of the United Kingdom and we will continue to do so”, the charity said in a statement.

“The Poppy is universally respected as the symbol of Remembrance and hope. It is offered to, and worn by, all communities in Britain. The money raised by the Poppy Appeal supports all members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.”

VERDICT

False. The Royal British Legion is not stopping the sale of poppies in parts of the UK because of upset minorities. This is an old rumour.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .