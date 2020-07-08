Fact check: Man pierced with porcupine quills was wearing a costume in Morocco, not a Yellowstone tourist

Graphic images circulating on social media make the claim that a tourist at Yellowstone National Park was attacked by a porcupine while attempting to take a selfie with the animal. This claim is false. The young man depicted in the image (covered with what appear to be porcupine quills) was part of a performance art piece in the city of Tetouan in Morocco.

The full accompanying text of the post reads: “California Tourist In Yellowstone Hospitalized After Taking Selfy With Porcupine [.] As Yellowstone’s tourist season starts hyping up, so do the amount of incidents between less evolved people we call, “crazy” and wild North American wake up calls we call, ‘wild animals’.” The posts then proceed to recount an alleged encounter between a man and a porcupine.

Examples of the claim, first shared in June 2019 but recently recirculated are visible here and here .

A reverse image search of the image on social media shows that it the image appeared in an article from the outlet Le360 on April 16, 2018 ( ar.le360.ma/societe/134142 ). The paper reports the man was a student of the Institute of Fine Arts in Tetouan who stuck plastic needles to his body as part of an art project.

Another local news report from Tanja 7 reported similar images of the man ( bit.ly/2AGqL9d ).

A YouTube video shows a police officer intervening during what may have been an artistic performance ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Image shows what appears to be a performance artist in Morocco in 2018, not a tourist attacked by a porcupine in Yellowstone National Park.

