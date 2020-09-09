Fact check: Portland Mayor has not said he is moving out of city over protests 

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he is moving out of the city due to protests. This claim is partly false.

Examples can be seen here and here reading: “Portland mayor says he is moving out of the city due to rioters making it unsafe to live there THIS IS PRICELESS LOL!!!”

Reuters could not find any evidence of Wheeler saying this. He did, however, email his building’s residents saying it would be best for their safety if he moved out.

According to a screenshot sent to The Oregonian newspaper, Wheeler wrote in the email: “I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position” ( here ).

Portland has seen over 90 days of protests calling for policing and social justice reforms since the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in Minneapolis on May 25 in custody. Demonstrators gathered outside Wheeler’s building calling for him to step down over police violence, including the use of tear gas ( here ) .

While Wheeler explained he was going to move out of his home, he did not say he would be leaving the city. To be eligible as Mayor, he must reside within Portland’s limits, a spokeswoman for the city’s auditor office confirmed to Reuters via phone ( here:~:text=To%20run%20for%20office%20and,limits%20since%20May%2019%2C%202019 , here , here ).

Timothy Becker, a spokesman for Wheeler, told Reuters that the claim he was leaving the city is “a conjectured response to the fact that he plans to move out of his condo out of respect for his many neighbors with children and families who are subjected to the actions of demonstrators on occasion.”

VERDICT

Partly false. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has said he plans to move out of his current home but has not said that would be out of the city.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .