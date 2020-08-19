Fact check: Portland truck driver who crashed near protest was injured, not killed

A post shared over 147,000 times on social media claims that a Portland truck driver who crashed near a protest has died, alleging that peaceful protesters have taken “another life”. This claim is false.

On Sunday, August 16, a man was beaten by a group of protesters in Portland after he crashed his truck in the downtown area during a Black Lives Matter demonstration, the Washington Post reported ( here ).

Portland Police stated that around 10:30pm, officers responded to a report of a man being injured during an accident ( here ). The report stated that protesters had followed the driver’s truck and then beat him.

The victim of the assault was “transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering,” according to the Portland Police Bureau reportdating August 18 ( here ). When contacted to confirm the man’s status, the PD directed Reuters to the above release. As of this Fact Check’s publication, there are no reports the man has died.

Some community organizers have distanced themselves from the assault on the truck driver, calling it a “stain on the movement” ( here ).

In a separate incident on August 4, a man drove his truck through a demonstration and pulled out a gun after protesters chased him, Oregon Live reported ( here ).

Two months ago, another man drove a car into a crowd of protesters in Portland injuring three people ( here , here ).

Reuters fact-checked a similar claim regarding a Dallas man who was also injured but did not die as social media posts were claiming ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Portland truck driver who crashed and was attacked by some protesters on August 16 has not died.

