Fact check: Man was not murdered at Portland racial injustice protest

An image shared on social media suggests a man in the United States was murdered by “domestic terrorists”, with the suspect still at large. This is false. It refers to an incident where a man was assaulted, but did not die, and arrests were made.

The July 6 post shows four photos, including one where a man is kicked in the head ( here ). Two individuals in the photos are tagged with yellow numbers. The text caption in the image reads: “This man, who was stomped to death by domestic terrorists, has now died. The terrorist who murdered him is still at large. This is him, please echo”.

The images show an incident that took place on May 30 in Portland, Oregon, during a protest related to the death of George Floyd. A journalist with the local Oregonian newspaper posted video to Twitter showing the man lying prone on the ground, and reported that he subsequently got up ( here ). A longer video shared on Twitter by an independent journalist shows the moment the man is kicked in the head, and the aftermath where he is tended to by protesters ( here ).

Portland police said in a statement ( here ) that two people were arrested in connection with the incident, an 18-year-old man named as Emilio Antonio Deleon and a 14-year-old boy. In the same statement police said: “Various media platforms have falsely rumored the victim has passed away. The male victim sustained serious injuries but is not deceased.”

VERDICT

False: The photos shared on social media show an assault, not a murder, and the two suspects were arrested.

