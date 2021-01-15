Fact check: A positive COVID-19 test result informs a person they need to isolate, helping prevent the virus from spreading further

A post has made the false claim that there are no benefits of testing for COVID-19, because there is no cure for the disease.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

“What difference does it make wether [sic] you get a positive test result or not?” the post asks. “There’s no cure for Covid & your doctors wont [sic] prescribe you anything...you just have to quarantine & let your body fight it.”

“All a positive test does is A) cause an inconvenience to the people’s lives around you, & B) increase the new case statistic used to implement lockdowns & drive fear. STOP MASS TESTING!” (here).

However, a positive test result informs a person that they need to isolate, and as such may prevent them from passing the virus onto other people.

This means that testing - when coupled with contract tracing – actually reduces the likelihood or need for lockdowns.

It should also be noted that at the start of the pandemic, testing in the UK was limited to people exhibiting a narrow range of symptoms (here).

But even with limited testing, a lockdown was called once the impact of the virus was seen through rising hospital admissions and deaths.

VERDICT

False. Testing for COVID-19 informs a person that they need to isolate, and so prevents the disease from being passed on to others. This in turn reduces the spread of the disease and the likelihood of restrictions like lockdowns being needed to be enforced.

